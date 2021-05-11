EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Radhe misses out on Hyderabad theatrical release too; Trade analysts weigh the losses

On Tuesday, a 10 days lockdown was announced in Telangana. Hyderabad was one of the few places in India where Salman Khan’s Radhe was being released in theatres.

On Tuesday, a 10-days lockdown was announced in Telangana, and reportedly Hyderabad was one of the few places in India where ’s Radhe was being released in theatres. In fact, apparently the advance bookings in the city had also begun. However, according to the new guidelines in the state, cinema halls too are supposed to remain shut for the next 10 days. Trade expert Ramesh Bala says that Radhe is primarily a Hindi film, and Hyderabad anyway wasn’t a big market for the film.

“See for a Hindi movie the main market is Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, so Hyderbad was anyway going to be a small market. The only thing is that in these times, Hyderabad was the one hope and it could have been a token box office receipt or something. But with this lockdown that won’t happen. It's not like a huge loss or something, but it would have been nice if it had been released,” says Ramesh Bala.

Having said that, since other Telugu movies are not releasing, and if Radhe had released, I think people would have watched it Ramesh Bala

He further adds, “Having said that, since other Telugu movies are not releasing, and if Radhe had released, I think people would have watched it because this would have been the only mass hero film to have hit the screens. That is if they are courageous enough to go to a theatre.”

Film distributor, multiplex owner and film analyst Raj Bansal also has a similar opinion. “Hyderabad was bad because of Cornono. They were just running theatres for the sake of it, and if it was a Telugu film then it would have done wonders, but for Hindi cinema I don’t think it was a very exciting release - because of all those fears primarily, nothing against Salman Khan,” says Bansal.

He adds that the theatre business is badly affected. “We were looking forward to all these three-four films, but unfortunately Radhe goes out. Salman was one actor today, whose films did miracles at the box office. But unfortunately Radhe is not happening in theatres now, so we are very disappointed as film trade, and we will miss on a big box office film which could have got the audience back to the theatres. If you ask me what next - I don’t see anything earliest then August for a big theatre release, and if not August then we go to Diwali. By then no one is going to wait,” Bansal signs off.

