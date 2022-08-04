EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Gupta shares a fun story involving Amitabh Bachchan; Calls Sanjay Dutt 'mentor'

Sanjay Gupta is a popular filmmaker in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut as a director with the 1994 film, Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Sanjay is known for his films such as Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Mumbai Saga, Zinda, and many more. Recently, in Pinkvilla's new segment called ‘Cult Creators’, Sanjay recalled a funny incident during the time he met Amitabh Bachchan during the script narration of the 2002 film, Kaanta.

Sanjay called Big B 'iconic' and sharing the story, he said that he has gone to his bungalow for the film's naration: "It's a very funny incident so I started narrating Kaante and I was fumbling and because I was watching my language, behaving myself. At one point of time, just one thought came into my head, 'Okay boss you will live to tell your grandchildren that you narrated a story to Amitabh Bachchan.' I didn't even have the thought of directing him." Further, he added: "I started to give him my whole narration and the thing about Amit Ji is when he's listening to you he just sits and keeps on looking at you. No expression. The worst seconds 30 seconds of your life is when you have narrated to Mr. Bachchan and he's sitting quietly staring at you and you don't have an idea whether he has loved it or hated it. You're just waiting and your heart has stopped beating until finally, I almost like got him out of a trance and he said, 'I love it,'" added Sanjay.

Further, he also spoke about his bond with Sanjay Dutt and said that is a brother to him. "Kind of a mentor. It's more love and respect than anything else anything," he added. Sanjay Gupta also spoke about his style of filmmaking, his journey in Bollywood and much more.

