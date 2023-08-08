EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to head to Lucknow for Heeramandi; Deets Inside

In February this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix had unveiled the first look of their upcoming web show, Heeramandi, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh. “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi,” read the post on OTT giant’s official Instagram handle. While the shooting on this larger-than-life show is presently underway, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the cast and crew is soon going to head to Lucknow for an important schedule.

“Heeramandi’s shoot began late last year, and has been completely shot on a set in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. They have created some grand sets, a glimpse of which was seen in the promo unveiled earlier this year. However, there is an important portion in the narrative, and the makers feel that Lucknow will be the perfect setting for that. SLB’s team has already left for the recce, and will finalize the shoot dates after locking the final locations. This is not a big schedule though, and they will be in Lucknow only for a few days,” informs a source close to the development.

SLB on Heeramandi

At the teaser launch of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said that he makes big films, which comes naturally to him, but when he came to OTT with this show he has made something even bigger. “It's my biggest project as yet,” the Bajirao Mastani director had said. In another exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha had stated that she had a really tough time working on the show, because one cannot lie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Woh aapki annkhon mein jhooth pakad lete hain. He is a master,” the actress had shared.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to shoot for Atlee, Murad Khetani’s movie from tomorrow, Here’s what they are filming