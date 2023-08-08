EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to shoot for Atlee, Murad Khetani’s movie from tomorrow, Here’s what they are filming

In May this year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan, Jawan director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani are collaborating for an action-entertainer, which will be helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Soon after, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also joined the Bawaal star for #VD18, which is reportedly expected to release on May 31, 2024. Pinkvilla now has another interesting update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that Varun will be shooting for an important asset of the film from tomorrow.

“Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar,” informs a source close to the development.

Varun Dhawan expresses excitement

In an earlier exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan had expressed his excitement about #VD18, stating that he can't reveal much about the film at this point, however he added that it will be a mass-action entertainer, and there is a lot of entertainment in the film. “I’m just going to give it my all,” the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor had said.

Recently, in a press release Wamiqa Gabbi also stated that she is thrilled and grateful to be a part of this Atlee and Murad Khetani backed project, and is looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

