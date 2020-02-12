EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan opens up on working with Kartik Aryan, dealing with trolls, her role in Love Aaj Kal

As Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Love Aaj Kal, she speaks about her character, her experience of working with Kartik Aaryan and much more. Watch the video.

Sara Ali Khan maybe just two films old in the industry, but the diva certainly has a knack of hitting the headlines be it for her fashions statements, love life or her movies. However, these days the young starlet is grabbing the spotlight for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal wherein she will be romancing her Kartik Aaryan for the first time on the silver screen. The trailer has already created a substantial buzz in the town and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Amid the ongoing excitement, Pinkvilla caught Sara Ali Khan and director Imtiaz Ali Khan and the actor-director spoke in length about Love Aaj Kal.

Interestingly, ever since the trailer has been unveiled, a lot has been said about Sara and Kartik aka SarTik’s chemistry. So, when Sara was quizzed about her experience of working with Kartik, the Pataudi princess was all praises for her co-star. The actress shared, “I think as a person he is very giving and he has been a very giving co-actor. He was always very encouraging.” Ask about her on-screen chemistry, Sara emphasised that it was more of Zoe and Veer on the sets than Sara and Kartik. “It was more Zoe and Veer v/s Sara and Kartik. We were getting to know Zoe and Veer better. I think it’s that chemistry what I am more excited for people to see,” she added.

Interestingly, as much as we are in love with Zoe’s swag in the trailer when quizzed, Sara admitted that she is quite different from her character in the movie. In fact, she also asserted that she has an understanding of her role through Imtiaz’s vision of Zoe. Supporting her, Imtiaz stated that there are many differences between Zoe and Sara. However, he also mentioned that Zoe is the principal protagonist of Love Aaj Kal.

Later, Sara Ali Khan also spoke about facing trolls on social media, especially the ongoing meme culture and asserted that while she does encourage diversity of opinion, she doesn’t take everything on social media too seriously. Furthermore, the Kedarnath actress asserted, “You can take positive criticism mentally. People can say whatever they want, but it’s the way you internalize it.”

