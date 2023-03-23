EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan talks about her biggest regret, 'There are parts of 2019 where I wasn't very honest'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adored new gen actresses in the Indian Film Industry. In her half a decade long movie career, she has been a part of many interesting and exciting films like Kedarnath, Simmba and Atrangi Re. She has had her fair share of lows and they have only made her stronger and more secure. The actress has been more critical of her choices after a few epic misfires in the first few years of her filmy career. Sara graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of hers, where she candidly talked about her upcoming film Gaslight, her movie choices, whether she misses releasing films in movie theatres and more.

Sara Ali Khan Talks About Her Biggest Learning And Biggest Regret



In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Sara Ali Khan was asked about her biggest learning and biggest regret, in her five odd years in the film industry. Sara answered saying, "My biggest learning has been that ups and downs are a part of life. My biggest learning actually was that when you are at your lowest, you have to get up and run your fastest because when you are feeling underconfident and you start playing in the backfoot, that's the worst. I don't think I have any regrets but I am aware that there are parts of 2019 where I wasn't very honest, whether it's in my performances, whether it's in my behaviour, whether it's the way that I was in the media; I was louder than I needed to be. I was more attention seeking. I thought people like my carefree version more and so I did it so much that it felt like I was overdoing it. What people liked about me was the fact that I was organic and I lost that. My regret is of letting that go and I am getting it back. It's back!"

Gaslight Releases Digitally On 31st March, 2023

Sara Ali Khan has evolved over the course of her movie journey. Gaslight is one of those films that Sara Ali Khan took up when she was somewhere at her lowest and she was just getting herself back together. The film certainly is keenly awaited. It will release digitally on the 31st of March, 2023. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Sara has an exciting slate of movie releases after Gaslight and they include Laxman Utetkar's next, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and more.

