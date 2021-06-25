EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s two year plan: From Pathan to Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee and Raj and DK

While Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan, is poised to release during the Eid 2022 weekend, he is expected to start the Rajkumar Hirani directorial co-starring Taapsee Pannu and the Atlee actioner next. Details.

has resumed shooting for his much-awaited action thriller, Pathan, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The Siddharth Anand directed espionage will mark his return to the big screen after the 2018 Anand L Rai film, Zero. And by the time Pathan releases, it would have been nearly 1215 days of a gap between two SRK films, probably, the longest ever break in his 29-year career. While Pathan was initially gearing up for a January 2022 opening, the second wave of pandemic has put all the plans up in the air. We hear, Aditya Chopra and co. are now looking at an Eid 2022 opening for this action-packed thriller.

Shah Rukh would be shooting for Pathan in Mumbai for the next 18 days, and this would be followed by an overseas leg in European countries like Russia. If the Covid-19 scenario is under control, one expects Pathan to be wrapped up by the month of August. Though, the directors that Shah Rukh is working with for the next two years are more or less locked, there have been ample conversations about his next after Pathan. Even our sources in the industry are divided on the same.

A source informs that Shah Rukh Khan has bulked up for Pathan and is probably in the phase shape of his career with muscles and abs and hence, he wants to directly jump from one action film to the other. “He is looking to start Atlee’s next film after Pathan and continue in his action mode,” says the source. The Tamil trade is buzzing with the news about Nayanthara being the female lead of Atlee’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan. A quick check from our end from a source down South and we hear that the actress has indeed been offered the film, however, is far off from reaching the stage of negotiation and paperwork. “It’s just an offer made to her at the moment,” the source assures.

There’s another source who insists that Atlee's film will go on the floors only once Shah Rukh wraps up director Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama. “The actress of Atlee's film is not locked yet. Even supporting cast is not in place at the moment. Whereas, is locked as the female lead of Raju’s film and she has kept her date diaries open from September to January. This is a major give away about Hirani’s film taking off around September, since Taapsee is known to complete her other films usually in a quick span of time in the range of 25 to 35 days. If she has kept 5 months vacant for the time being, it has to be for something big, and that's a collaboration with SRK - Rajkumar Hirani,” the source explains. The social comedy, set against the backdrop of Immigration, is written by Rajkumar Hirani along with Kanika Dhillon.

While the fans have had to wait for over 1200 days to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, the superstar on paper is planning two films of 2022, however, it all depends on the Covid scenario. While Pathan will be his comeback film in the first half of next year, the Atlee or Raju Hirani film will be looking at a Diwali or Christmas opening. “But it’s all tentative, as no one can plan a release schedule now. These are just conversations happening at the top level, and one can confirm the development as and when the film industry as a whole get’s back on its feet,” the source shares.

So, what happens to Raj and DK? “It’s neither a yes, nor a no to them. Shah Rukh Khan has liked the script of Raj and DK, but is right now focusing on Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee. Things may or may not work out, and we shall get to know about this film at the right time,” the source concluded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more, as we would keep on getting updates on Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming films as and when there’s some concrete information. While we feel Raju Hirani’s film might take off before Atlee, do let us know in the comments as to which film would be SRK’s next!

