EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor clarifies why he is still an OUTSIDER in Bollywood despite his father being an actor

Shahid Kapoor is among the most admired Indian actors who has entertained audiences for a good two decades now. He has worked on a wide range of films from Kabir Singh to Vivah, Chup Chup Ke, Kaminey, Haider and many more. He continues to explore different genres and unique concepts through his films. His next is a rom-com with a twist. Shahid Kapoor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his where he passionately talked about his films, acting process and much more. In the conversation, he also clarified why he is an outsider in Bollywood despite his father being from the film background.

Shahid Kapoor Clarifies Why He Is An Outsider Despite His Father Being In The Film Background

In an interesting segment from Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, Shahid Kapoor was asked to answer questions that his film colleagues had for him. Producer Ramesh Taurani asked him about why he did such few films each year and why he is so selective about the films that he chooses. After mocking at himself for not doing many good films despite being so selective he revealed why he became so selective in the first place and it stemmed from the fact that he was an 'outsider' in Bollywood. He said, "I ask myself very often. But everybody's destiny is different. Everybody's life is different. The way things come to you will be different. I am an outsider in the industry from the point of view that my father (Pankaj Kapur) was an actor but I never told anybody that he was my dad because I lived a lot in Delhi and I came to Bombay later in life and my father had always told me that, 'Beta maine kabhi kisi ko nahi bataya ki mere father kaun hai, toh tum kyu bologe. Kaam se dikhao. Let your work prove to people that you are worthy. Not your name.' So of course I have come from a family of acting but my father was the first actor in the family, first of all. My grandfather, my dadaji was a professor in a college and extremely supportive of my dad. He had an amazingly open mind for that time, to let my dad to come to Bombay and want to be an actor. It was like 'What are you talking about' but he did it."

Watch The Full Pinkvilla Masterclass Featuring Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor Talks About The Importance Of Education

Shahid also elucidated on the importance of education, while he talked about how his father was lucky to have an open-minded father. Shahid said, "You don't have to educate yourself in areas that will not be relevant for you. You must educate yourself, find what it is that you are good at. Vocational education, whether it is within a subject or whether it is in arts or whether it is in sport, you know, go with that. You must finish your education. You must have a complete kind of understanding of life that education gives you but don't be afraid to chase what you actually love. You must chase what you love and that's what my father did and that's what I am doing and that's what makes you happy from inside."

Shahid Kapoor's answer was well received by his fans and admirers. Those who weren't aware of Shahid Kapoor's entry in the movie business finally knew a bit about his journey. The full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Shahid Kapoor can be watched on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

