EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor opens up on why he does not do multiple movies in a year; says, 'I didn't come here...'

Shahid Kapoor, one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry receives a lot of praise and appreciation for his natural performance in movies. With movies such as Vivah, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, and others, the actor has carved a niche for himself. Recently, Shahid graced Pinkvilla Masterclass and opened up on why he does not do multiple movies in a year. Read below to know what he shared.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on why he does not do multiple movies in a year

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked a question given by film producer Ramesh Taurani why Shahid Kapoor does not do multiple movies in a year and why he is so selective. Reacting to this, the actor said, "This is a great question. I ask myself this very often but everybody's destiny is different, everybody's life is different. The way things come to you will be different."

He further added, "I'm trying to do as many films as I can but main muche chipkake acting nehi karta (I don't do acting with beards). I like to do one film at a time so I can probably do two and a half films in a year in a sense that do half of it anf then complete so that is the aim and I'm hoping to do that. I've had two things come out this year but I also can't get on a film set if I'm not passionate about what I'm doing. I can't go on a film set ki paise kamane hai ghar chalana hai chalo chalte hai (I need to earn money so let's go to the shoot). Agar kisi din aisa aya ki kaam ayi nehi raha yaar kaam k liye kaam karna padega haa because kaam toh karna padega agar laga ki opportunity itni ane wali hai toh karenge (If oene day comes where there is no work then I'll do work for work's sake) because at the end of the day you are a man, you have to go and do work, you have to support your family... but at the same time you have to be selective and you have to hold on to that purity that lies within you which made you an actor in the first place."

He ended with, "I didn't come here just to make money, I came here to live my dream of being an actor and creating compelling cinema giving people moments that they remember forever just the way I grew up."

