EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a BIG COMMERCIAL film

Back in 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Shahid Kapoor in Padmavat, a film which proved to be a major money spinner at the box office. It marked the maiden collaboration of Shahid Kapoor with the maverick director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid Kapoor are in talks for a BIG COMMERCIAL entertainer. According to sources close to the development, Shahid and Bhansali have been speaking on this project for the last 2 month, for a film to be produced by latter.

Shahid Kapoor in talks to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out and out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film,” revealed a source close to the development.

If things materialize, the film will go on floors in the first half of next year once Shahid wraps up shooting for the Roshan Andrews directed Koi Shaq. “It’s in very early stages of discussion at the moment and there is no director associated to the script. Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, on the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful on Shahid to come on board the film,” the source concludes.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to start Baiju Bawra in 2024

Shahid is meanwhile continuing to read many other scripts and is contemplating on several ideas for his next after Koi Shaq. SLB on the other hand is busy with the post production of Heera Mandi and also prep work on Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which goes on floors in 2024. The SLB project with Shahid is in very early stages of development at the moment and we shall bring more updates as and when things move in the right direction for the project.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hansal Mehta and Bhushan Kumar join hands for Saroj Khan’s biopic