EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor shares his views on being touted as the next Shah Rukh Khan, early on in his career

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most admired Indian actors. He has been a part of some of the country's most loved films and shows. Films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh and Haider have received a lot of love from the audience. His last film Bloody Daddy was well received on Jio Cinema. While Shahid Kapoor gears up for his next with Kriti Sanon in the Valentine's Day 2024 weekend, he graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he shared his profound thoughts and life learnings with his fans and well-wishers.

Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Touted As The Next Shah Rukh Khan At The Start Of His Career

Shahid Kapoor, very early on in his career, was touted to be the next Shah Rukh Khan. He had a romantic image and perfectly fit the bill. While it is a prestige to be touted to be the next Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor talked about the adverse impact that it had on him and his career, in the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, curated by Himesh Mankad. Shahid Kapoor acknowledged being compared to someone as successful as Shah Rukh Khan. He then said, "It's the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life. You must be you because you cannot give the people what that person's giving. They have an independent, individual relationship with that person. It's like somebody who makes ice-creams. If they give somebody vanilla ice-cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice-cream. No. You have to be another flavour of ice-cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. As younger kids, you feel a lot of pressure because you feel that you must live up to that kind of a comparison. So you start shaping and moulding yourself in a manner which is based on the comparison as opposed to actually finding what lies within you, which is original and different, and which is essentially all you have to give. That's a very unhealthy thing which happens."

He continued, "It still happens and it affects people. I've seen this. They start thinking like that because you are so affected by the chatter around you. You should stay connected with yourself. The people who have made it are the people who knew all along that, 'this is me and I am going to be me' or are the people who recognise after few years of trying to feel lost, 'Why am I doing all this. Let me just be me'. And once you start becoming yourself and you start owning yourself, be your own sun. Why do you want somebody's light? Every individual can be their own sun. Everybody is different than the other person. Everybody has qualities which the other person cannot not have. Invest in yourself and what's original about you. Atleast that has been my quest for a few years."

Shahid Kapoor Recalls How He Self-Introspected After Trying To Be Someone That He Is Not

Shahid Kapoor recalled how it felt like, trying to be someone that he isn't. He said, "I saw myself looking like a fool on camera. 'Main kya kar raha hoon. Main aise kyu kar raha hoon.' Aap uss time toh aise kar lete ho, par na mujhe andar se khushi mil rahi hai, na main acha dikh raha. 'Yeh kya ho raha hai'. When you start seeing yourself making those mistakes, and that journey of believing in yourself, backing yourself, of finding things within yourself, honing your skills, learning to collaborate with people, expressing yourself in a manner that is honest and that is kind of organic to you, that comes from inside. Whatever that comes from inside you is strong, is intense and has the power to make an impact, those are the things you have to do. So that's what I started doing. And you can't be result oriented. We all want the results. Everybody wants to win, everyone wants to come first, everyone wants to be in the spotlight. But by thinking about that, you are not going to get that."

Shahid Kapoor won his fans with his brilliant take on the comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will next be seen in a different kind of rom-com with Kriti Sanon, early next year. Meanwhile, you can go to Pinkvilla's YouTube channel and watch the entire Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Shahid Kapoor

