EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand devises a 50 day marketing plan for Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Over the last one year, Pinkvilla has been the first to provide several updates on the Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The makers wrapped up shooting for the film in October 2023 and ever since, there has been chatter about the probable date of teaser launch. And now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the marketing plan of India’s first aerial action franchise.

Fighter Teaser in The First Week of December

According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand and team are all set to roll-out a 50-day marketing campaign for Fighter. “The campaign kicks off with a teaser launch in the first week of December. The post-production work and sound mixing is currently in progress and the idea is to take the audience on a ride like never before with the first asset of this action thriller. Both Sid and Hrithik are very particular on what’s their first communication and they have both zeroed in on an asset that could become the talk of the town,” revealed a source.

Interestingly, two of the best teasers of Hindi Cinema in the last decade – Bang Bang and War - have been an outcome of the Hrithik and Siddharth combo and hence, the expectations are sky high from Fighter too. “The plan is to give the audience a sneak peek into the world of Fighter through its various content pieces that will be released timely running up to the release of the film. The highlight of the film campaign will be the Music album. Every song of Fighter has a different flavour – from dance numbers to romance, celebration, patriotism, and emotion – and Sid will be opening one card at a time. It has been strategized to align with the social calendar of December and January. In fact, the party season of December will kick off with Fighter,” the source added.

Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024

As reported by Pinkvilla before, the music of Fighter, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, is said to be one of the major highlights of the film alongside the big action blocks and dramatic encounters. The countdown for the release of Fighter will begin with the theatrical trailer launch in January, which would set the tone right for the D-Day, and also hype up things for advance bookings of this aerial actioner. Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day – January 25, 2024 – and is touted to be the biggest release of 2024.

The film marks the first-time collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is an aerial action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Airforce. The movie is produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.