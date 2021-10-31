EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty team up for a cop based web series

Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated filmmakers of Hindi film industry with an impeccable success ratio. While he is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi this Diwali, the director is side by side working on the post production of his next directorial, Cirkus, and the pre-production of his maiden web series. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

“Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world,” revealed a source close to the development. Earlier there were reports of Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff being the key contenders to spearhead the series.

Rohit will not just be producing the series, but also be the showrunner, working closely on script and action scenes of the yet untitled show. Apart from the aforementioned series, Sidharth is also doing a film with Dharma Production. It’s an aerial action thriller, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film too is in the prep stage and is expected to take off soon. He also has Indra Kumar directed Thank God and the Ronnie Screwvala production, Mission Majnu.

Talking of Rohit Shetty, his comic caper, Cirkus is carrying phenomenal reports in the trade and is gearing up for a late 2022 release in cinema halls across the globe. After Cirkus, he moves on to the ambitious Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, however the timelines are yet to be decided. The director recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss with Salman Khan and during the interactions he hinted at the possibility of his cop universe expanding further with Chulbul Pandey’s entry.

Rohit’s digital stint is said to be the most ambitious for the platform.

