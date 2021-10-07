EXCLUSIVE: Over 3200 screens to open up for Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi

Excitement is in the air as the cinema halls in Maharashtra finally open up for film exhibition from October 22. The much-awaited Rohit Shetty cop universe finally expands with the Akshay Kumar fronted Sooryavanshi, which is slated for a Diwali 2021 opening. But obviously, there is ample excitement in the exhibition sector, as more and more cinema owners are gearing up to reopen this November for the big-ticket entertainer.

While Akshay’s last release, Bell Bottom, released in around 1600 screens in India, the count will be more than double for Sooryavanshi. While Maharashtra alone will have 1100 functional screens (575 multiplex and 550 single screens) by November 5, the cinema halls which were shut in rest of India in August due to no flow of releases, are also bullish about revival of the sector from November. Of the 1100, at-least 850 to 900 will screen Sooryavanshi in the state. All in all, very rough and early estimates suggest a wide release on over 3200 screens for the action-packed entertainer in India. The film releases on the day post Diwali, and it’s poised to take a rock-solid start at the ticket window with Maharashtra and Gujarat running to packed capacity.

The post Diwali day is the biggest for film business in India, and the Rohit Shetty entertainer will take a flying start at the box-office, marking the return of the audience to the big screen. One hopes for the film to shut down the critics bearish about the revival of cinema halls in India, as the film has everything going in its favor – from star-cast, to a strong director, to music and of course, the franchise factor. The leading actor, Akshay Kumar is going through the best phase of his career, and his last Diwali release, Housefull 4 scored at the box-office despite the negative critic reviews. His pairing with Katrina Kaif too is immensely popular in the masses and their song, Tip Tip Barsa will create the right amount of pre-release buzz.

Over and above the lead pair of Akshay and Katrina, the tadka of Singham and Simmba has already been talk of the town and this is indeed a one of its kind project that brings three established characters together for the first time in an action packed 30 minute plus climax filled with clap trapping moments. There is already an excitement among the trade for Sooryavanshi, and once the team unveils new assets – ranging from second trailer to the songs – the buzz is expected to rise by the day among the audiences. The director believes in on ground marketing with focus on trailer, music, hoardings, newspapers ads, and integration with cinema halls in terms of promos and poster display, as compared to the rest of industry which believes to create hype just on social media. All in all, one, the countdown for Diwali Dhamaka begins!

