Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire thriller titled Thamba; Stree 2-helmer Amar Kaushik spills juicy details

After the massive success of Stree 2, Amar Kaushik is all set to co-produce Ayushmann Khurrana’s next which will be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. Having introduced a female spirit, a bride-abducting ghost, a werewolf, and a Konkani lore ghost, the makers are all set to make a film on a vampire! Talk about including all kinds of supernatural entities so that none feels left behind!

While recently speaking to India Today, Kaushik confirmed that this vampire film has been titled Thamba while adding, “We will begin shooting for it in the next two months.”

Interestingly, this information was revealed exclusively by Pinkvilla earlier where our sources have confirmed that Thamba will go on floors from November 2024. We were also the first ones to report the materialization of this project. Back in June, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Dinesh Vijan is all set to reunite with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar.

We also broke the news of Rashmika Mandanna being pared opposite Ayushmann in this upcoming horror comedy set against the backdrop of vampires. Pinkvilla’s sources have shared, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing the film for a while now.”

Thamba will mark Ayushmann and Rashmika’s first on-screen collaboration and they’ll share a unique arc in the film mounted to take the audiences by surprise. Coming back to Amar’s IT interview, then the filmmaker also shared an update about the sequel of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya.

Kaushik shared, “The script is not locked yet, but we have written the story, and now we need to develop the screenplay. I am not satisfied with a few parts of the story, so we are currently working on that.” While Varun is confirmed to headline Bhediya 2, an official confirmation on Kriti Sanon's onboarding is awaited. Amar Kaushik further added that he is quite excited for fans to witness what the Maddock Supernatural Universe is in store to offer.

Talking about the recently released Stree 2, then this Rajkummar Rao-fronted film has grossed over Rs 500 crore and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and stands as a direct sequel to the superhit Stree (2018).

