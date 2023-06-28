EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand becomes the most wanted man; Ready for 6 mega-budget action films in next 3 years

In 2019, Siddharth Anand entered the big league as he delivered a blockbuster in the name of the YRF Production, War, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. He consolidated the same with an all-time blockbuster in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-led Pathaan. The film also kicked off the YRF Spy Universe and established Siddharth Anand as one of the biggest names in Indian Cinema. The director has also turned a producer by introducing his banner, Marflix Pictures, with the promise of making the biggest action films in India.

Siddharth Anand to gears up to work with all top names of Hindi Film Industry

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand is today among the most wanted man in the Hindi film industry, as his hands are full in as many as 6 projects in the next 3 years. A source close to the development reveals, “Siddharth Anand is at present busy shooting for his directorial, Figther, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film also marks his debut as a producer and will hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2024 weekend.”

Side by Side Fighter, Sid is in touch with Aditya Chopra to lock various aspects of the biggest Indian film, Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. “Tiger vs Pathaan is Siddharth’s next directorial after Fighter and Adi aims to take it to floors in the first quarter of 2024,” shares the source. The two directorial ventures aside, Siddharth’s banner, Marflix, is working on 4 films on the production front.

Siddharth Anand’s Line Up for 2024 and 2025

Fighter: Director & Producer

Tiger vs Pathaan: Director

Rambo: Producer, Writer

Krrish 4: Co-Producer

SRK x Suhana: Co-Producer

Saif Ali Khan's next for Netflix: Producer

Rambo with Tiger Shroff begins by end of year

There’s the Rohit Dhawan-directed Rambo with Tiger Shroff, which aims to go on floors by the end of 2023. “The film is produced by Marflix Pictures and has Siddharth as one of the writers too. The banner is also co-producing a film with Red Chillies Entertainment starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. It’s an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.” The two films aside, Siddharth is involved in the writing of India’s only and most successful superhero franchise, Krrish, with Hrithik Roshan in the lead. “Siddharth is co-producing Krrish 4, and his role is to ensure the best technicians for scaled-up action in Krrish 4. The film will be directed by Karan Malhotra,” the source concludes.

Sid is also producing a film with Saif Ali Khan in lead for Netflix, which in the future is expected to take the shape of a franchise in the digital world. The role of Sid as a co-producer in the above films is to bring in the best technical team on board, raising the bar of action films in India. The films, except for Krrish 4, will all release in the span of the next 3 years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller