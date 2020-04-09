EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti & Ali Fazal can't stop gushing over Vishal Mishra’s Aaj Bhi; Call it a 'special song'

As Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal’s song Aaj Bhi drops online today, the duo is all praises for the track and gets candid about this number by Vishal Mishra.

In this ongoing lockdown mode, each one of us looking out for their source of entertainment and music has certainly been everyone’s escape from the coronavirus madness. And now, we have another beautiful track to add on our playlist. We are talking about Vishal Mishra’s recent number Aaj Bhi which features Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal in the lead. The song has been released today and has got over 20 lakh views so far. It goes without saying Surbhi and Ali’s chemistry has been creating a wave on social media and we are in awe of their onscreen equation.

Interestingly, Pinkvilla got in touch with Surbhi, Ali and Vishal who shared their feelings and experience while shooting for the song. Talking about the song, Ali and Surbhi asserted that the song which was beautifully sung by Vishal compelled them to give a nod to the track. “When I heard the track for the first time, I really could picture myself in the song. The song is so beautiful and soulful and Vishal had sung it beautifully and the composition is also very touchy and I had decided that this is my song and I am going to be in it,” Surbhi was quoted saying.

She also asserted that it isn’t a song with slow motion high speed shots with dupatta flying in the air. Instead, Surbhi calls it a very “mature love story” which everybody could relate to. On the other hand, Ali feels that Aaj Bhi is going to strike a nerve with everyone who will listen to it as it talks about the tender moments makes you and you hold them dearly. “It’s a song that is pretty straightforward actually, it is a conversation, it’s a sort of reminiscing moment in this guy’s life, in all our life, I think. In this case, it’s this boy reminiscing over the woman. I think somewhere all of us have gone through a period where our ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend or even the women like in my life, my mom and my grandmother have been very very instrumental in making me. So, it talks about those tender moments that make you and you still hold them dearly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vishal says that Aaj Bhi has been a very personal song to him as it comes straight away from one of the chapters of his life. Explaining it further, he stated, “Aaj Bhi is probably the most personal song that I have ever made in my life. And it’s really close to my heart and it straight away comes from a chapter of my life. I always wanted to make on what happens when you move on when you are happy u might be happy. I know it’s such a universal feeling, we might have met someone or a memory or a moment 10 years back and it stays with us no matter where we are and no matter where that memory or person is. And we can’t express it to anybody.”

Interestingly, Surbhi and Ali’s chemistry formed an important aspect of the song and it had left us wanting for more. Interesting both the actors share a great bond and gelled very well from the beginning. “We got along from the word go. So that was amazing,” Ali had stated. On the other hand, Vishal reminisces that it has been a magical experience shooting for the song as it got everyone emotional on the sets. "There is a scene where I am seen playing a piano and Ali and Surbhi are sitting right there in front of me and when we finished take and everybody started crying. There were people crying behind the camera monitors. I have never seen such an emotional environment on shooting sets. It’s been beautiful and I can’t wait for ppl to feel the innocence and the intent with which we have made the song," he was quoted saying

Interestingly, Aaj Bhi has been released during the lockdown period and the team is hopeful that it will reach the people as according to Ali, the song deserves maximum attention. However, the team also urged the fans to stay home, stay safe and be positive in this time of crisis along with making the best use of this free time.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More