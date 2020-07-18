  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & his death: I wish I knew he was in pain

In an exclusive conversation, Mukesh Chhabra recalls his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput and regrets not knowing about his condition. Watch the full video inside.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 06:46 pm
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: I wish I knew he was in painMukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & his sudden demise: I wish I knew he was in pain
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise sent shock waves within the film industry and in the country at large. The actor, whose last film Dil Bechara, was due for release, passed away around a month and half before it could hit everyone's screens at home. The film's director, Mukesh Chhabra, a prominent casting director who's making his debut with the remake, joined us for a conversation, celebrating Sushant and remembering him.

While Sushant is no more, Mukesh talks about his fondest memories with his 'brother', how he got the news of his death and why he isn't able to cope up with the loss. He also talks about the last call Sushant made to him on his birthday (May 27), 18 days before he passed away, and regrets not knowing about the pain he was in. The filmmaker shares, "I had no idea (about Sushant's depression). I wish pata hota. I jusst feel ki ek baar pata hota ki he's going through so much."

He also reveals that Sushant and he last spoke over a call on his birthday, around 18 days before his sudden demise. "He had personally called me up on my birthday and we spoke. We had a long chat on 27th May. He would always be there, wishing you on your birthdays, so he had called. That's about it. Because of the lockdown, he and I hadn't met for a few months. I wish I knew he was in pain." Dil Bechara, Sushant's swan song will be made available to everyone for free next Friday, when it hits the digital platforms. Fans have been waiting to watch the film and showered the promos with a lot of love.

Watch the full conversation right here: 

Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
