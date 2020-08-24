  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Brother in law claims late actor wasn’t in touch after Rhea came in his life

As CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput, his brother in law has opened up on his equation with the late actor.
Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise has surfaced, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been constantly on radar. There have been numerous speculations about Rhea’s role in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. While the CBI is investigating the matter now, Sushant’s family including his brother in law Vishal Singh Kirti has been flooded with questions regarding the late actor. However, Vishal has urged people not to ask him for clarifications in the case as he doesn’t know a lot of details as well. He also emphasised that he is hopeful that CBI investigation will answer all the queries.

“I have noticed that a lot of people are asking me for clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case. I have been asked questions on post-mortem and other specific questions. I want to tell you that I don’t know a lot of details myself just like you guys and I am not asking those questions to family in India on purpose. Everyone is stressed and I don’t want to add more to it,” Sushant’s brother in law wrote in his blog.

He explained that he has been writing about his equation with Sushant in his blog along with ‘some second-hand information’ which he has got from FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members. Furthermore, Vishal also stated while he has been in constant touch with the Kai Po Che star since 2007, things changed after Rhea entered in his life.

“I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019,” he added as he shared some throwback videos of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Rhea has been summoned by the CBI team for interrogation. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde refuted the claims and told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency."

