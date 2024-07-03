Charu Asopa parties with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and his sister Sushmita Sen in Dubai

Charu Asopa recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel where she is seen spending quality time with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen, their daughter Ziana and Rajeev’s sister as well as Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. Charu and Rajeev shared a joyful snapshots featuring themselves and their daughter Ziana, along with Sushmita Sen.

Ziana looked adorable in a red frock, posing happily with her parents. The trio also shared a playful selfie moment. Sushmita Sen appeared stunning as ever in the photos. Rajeev captioned the post "#FamilyTime" accompanied by a red rose emoji.

Ziana’s first foreign trip to Dubai

During their Dubai trip, Ziana had her very first experience traveling abroad with her family. It was a special time for them, filled with many memorable moments. Rajeev made sure to start their journey by proudly showing Ziana their favorite jewelry store in Dubai.

Later, inside a mall, Ziana encountered snow for the first time, which brought her immense joy as she gleefully slid down snowy slopes. They captured these precious moments in numerous photographs, cherishing the fun they had together.

Throughout the trip, there was an abundance of laughter, love, and unforgettable experiences. Charu, Rajeev, and little Ziana created lasting memories together, thoroughly enjoying every moment of their adventure in Dubai.

Sushmita Sen and her daughter join family trip

During the trip, Rajeev was accompanied by Sushmita's mother, and Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah also joined them for the festivities. Despite Charu and Rajeev going their separate ways, they prioritized spending quality time together for the sake of their daughter Ziana.

The photos from the evening captured a joyful atmosphere, with Charu and Rajeev enjoying each other's company and embracing the festive spirit. The family appeared tightly-knit, sharing laughter and creating lasting memories.

Sushmita Sen and Alisah actively participated in the celebrations, adding warmth to the occasion. Despite their past differences, Charu and Rajeev's amicable relationship was evident, showcasing a harmonious and joyful family reunion in Dubai.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev sen’s marital journey

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019, but their relationship took a turn last year following a series of allegations exchanged between them. They started living separately and have initiated divorce proceedings. The couple got separated on June 8, 2023. Despite them parting their ways, Charu and Rajeev are maintaining friendship and co-parenting their daughter Ziana.

