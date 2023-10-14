EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Nageswara Rao director Vamsee opens up about Ravi Teja’s injury; ‘He came with 16 stitches’

Tiger Nageswara Rao, the highly anticipated mass actioner that stars Telugu superstar Ravi Teja in the titular role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The Vamsee directorial, which is touted to be a biographer period action movie, revolves around the life of a notorious real-life thief, and his cat-and-mouse game with the police force.

In a recently held Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, leading man Ravi Teja and director Vamsee extensively spoke about Tiger Nageswara Rao and revealed many interesting anecdotes that happened while making the movie. The filmmaker also opened up about the leading man's accident that happened on the sets, and his injuries, in the chat.

Director Vamsee recalls Ravi Teja's accident on the sets of Tiger Nageswara Rao

Vamsee, the director of Tiger Nageswara Rao who spoke to Pinkvilla, recalled the supremely scary accident that happened on the sets while leading man Ravi Teja was shooting for the biggest action scene in the movie. The filmmaker heaped praises on the Telugu superstar for his unwavering dedication and will power, as he narrated the incidents.

"It was a very scary fight sequence. We had erected a set above 60 ft height from the ground level. On the first day, Ravi Teja came, and we were ready with the shot, you guys will see it on the first shot of the teaser. So, he jumped out off the bridge, then there was a 'Jimmy Jib' with the camera going - it had to cross him and go. The stuntmen were supposed to balance him, but somehow they left the rope, and it got him down and he banged straight into the lens," revealed Vamsee.

"Now imagine, the first shot of the hero, a big action sequence - I ran towards him and we got him down. He was simply standing, and said 'Kuch nahi hua'. And suddenly, blood was flowing. So what happened was, the Jimmy Jib's iron knob hit him under the right knee and went three inches inside," the director further revealed.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive interview with Tiger Nageswara Rao actor Ravi Teja and director Vamsee, below:

Ravi Teja's sheer dedication

However, Ravi Teja was clearly not ready to back out of the shooting schedule, leaving his cast and crew in trouble. The actor, who went to the hospital along with the film's producer, later called director Vamsee in a few minutes and confirmed that he is rejoining the sets, in two days. "Sir spoke to me and said 'Vamsee don't worry. We'll do the shoot. I'm coming the day after tomorrow'. And he came with 16 stitches," the filmmaker added.

