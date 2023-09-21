Kannappa: Nupur Sanon walks out of her highly anticipated Telugu film with Manchu Vishnu; Find out

Nupur Sanon is all set to make her Telugu debut with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao. Even before the release of her first film, she signed her next film Kannappa with Manchi Vishnu. The project is said to be the biggest in Telugu. However, it is now reported that she has walked out of the film.

Nupur Sanon has walked out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. The lead actor of the film, Vishnu, took to Twitter and announced the big news. He also sent his good wishes to the actress and her upcoming films.

The Dhee actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to announce that lovely @NupurSanon had to step down from #Kannappa due to scheduling conflicts. We'll miss her, but the hunt for our new leading lady begins! Sending Nupur our best wishes on her other commitments. Hope to work with her in the near future. Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned for updates!#Kannappa."

About Kannappa

Kannappa is the dream project of Manchu Vishnu. The film was launched with a grand event in August and the pre-production has been under process. On August 21, the film's pooja ceremony was conducted at Sri Kalahasti temple. His father and legendary actor Mohan Babu will be jointly producing this project. The shooting for the film is set to start soon as well, as per reports. Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy will work together on the film’s music.

Prabhas is rumored to play an important role in the film. When a tweet stated that Prabhas had been confirmed to be a part of the film, Kannappa’s leading man, Vishnu Manchu, reshared the tweet and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." His reaction is viewed as a sign of confirmation that Prabhas is indeed a part of the film.

Nupur Sanon's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon is the sister of popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently played Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush. She is being paired up opposite Ravi Teja in her debut Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. Made on a whopping budget, the film is directed by Vamsee. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on October 20, 2023.

