EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur wrap first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan film; VD gets injured on sets

Varun Dhawan has several exciting upcoming films in his kitty, and one of them is with his dad and ace filmmaker David Dhawan. As the fans eagerly await the release of the film, Pinkvilla is here with an exciting update.

The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film starring Varun and Mrunal Thakur in the lead has wrapped in Mumbai.

A source close to the development has informed Pinkvilla that the first shooting schedule of the upcoming David Dhawan comic caper with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur has wrapped in Mumbai. The untitled film has been creating buzz for quite some time now as it brings VD and David together for the fourth time after films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

While the first schedule of the film is done now, Varun will be working on his other upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The source informs that he'll be back to shooting with his dad and the rest of the team in November after he's done with SSKTK.

We hear that Varun has been working hard for the film and in fact, he hurt his ribs during the shoot. Well, we pray for his speedy recovery.

More about Varun, Mrunal, and David Dhawan's upcoming film

The upcoming, much-awaited film brings Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur together for the first time. Mrunal, who has impressed the audience with her characters in films like Super 30, Jersey, Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and more, is expected to make a hit pairing with VD.

Recently, it was revealed by Mid-Day that a huge set was erected in Mehboob Studios for the film's shoot. The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Entertainment. Expected to be a love triangle, the film also features Maniesh Paul and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in an action drama titled Baby John. The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri was earlier scheduled to release on May 31, 2024, but was later postponed to December 25, 2024. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Jackie Shroff, the film is directed by Kalees and is jointly produced by Atlee, Priya Atlee, Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

His next film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is a romantic comedy that features him alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

