EXCLUSIVE: 'Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda are incredible co-stars', says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a prolific actress who has been in the film biz for 13 years now. In her illustrous film career, she has been a part of many iconic films like Theri, Kaththi, 24, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe, Rangasthalam and more. Her role in the web-series The Family Man Season 2 won her numerous accolades and made her a household name even in the Hindi speaking belt. The actress gears up for the release of her next film Shaakuntalam, that releases in theatres on the 14th of April, 2023. She graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she answered many brewing questions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Experience Working With Vijay Deverakonda And Varun Dhawan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been busy working on a number of film projects. Post the release of Shaakuntalam, she will be seen romancing Vijay Deverkonda in Kushi. She also is part of the digital series Citadel, which is now filming. It co-stars Varun Dhawan and is helmed by Raj and DK. The director duo previously worked with Samantha in the second season of The Family Man. When Samantha was asked about her experiece working with the 2 VDs that is Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda, she said, "It's weird that I am working with two VDs. They both are amazing co-stars for sure. They both are very giving co-stars. I definitely need; I draw (energy) from my co-stars. When they give a great performance, it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they both are incredible co-stars."

Shaakuntalam Is A Highly Anticipated Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film

Samantha currently is extensively promoting her film Shaakuntalam. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and co-stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is pegged as an epic love story and a mythology. In this interview of hers, she shared about why she was apprehensive about essaying the role of Shakuntala and what convinced her to play it eventually.

Samantha Will Also Be Seen In Kushi And Citadel

Samantha's releases after Shaakuntalam include Kushi and Citadel. Kushi releases in theatres on the 1st of September, 2023. Citadel is a web-series which will release on its respective OTT platform next year.

Shaakuntalam's advance bookings will begin soon. You can watch the film from the 14th of April 2023, at a theatre near you.

