EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s Govinda Naam Mera to release on THIS date

Pinkvilla recently exclusively revealed that Kartik Aaryan’s Shashanka Ghosh directed Freddy is releasing on December 2, 2022. An official announcement was also made informing that this Ekta Kapoor backed project will be unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar. We now have an update on another exciting movie, which is releasing on the same platform. We have heard that the makers have zeroed in on the release date of director Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, which is headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

“Govinda Naam Mera will release on December 16, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform had a few dates in mind, however they have finally zeroed down on December 16. It’s an important film for them, and they will make an official announcement soon,” informs a source close to the development. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Vicky and Kiara have earlier worked together in Lust Stories, while the actor has also collaborated with Bhumi in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.