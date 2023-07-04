EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur WON’T move from Dec 1, confirms Ronnie Screwvala; To clash with Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had unveiled the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol starrer Animal last month. It had received an encouraging response from the audience, and had generated great buzz for its August release date. However, the director recently announced that post-production will take some more time, which is why they have pushed its theatrical release to December 1, 2023. Interestingly, Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala’s Sam Bahadur headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh is already slated to release on the same date.

They had made an official announcement in March this year. Now, even while there are rumours that Sam Bahadur might shift to another date, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ronnie Screwvala rubbished all the speculations. “We have announced our Sam Manekshaw release date months in advance and we intend to come on December 1st, come what may. We are a film on one of the greatest men to have served his country and we hope audiences support us totally. Content works - it’s no longer about Friday openings - audiences are sharp and decide on their own,” clarified Screwvala.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post

While announcing the shoot wrap of Sam Bahadur in March, Vicky Kaushal had written on Instagram, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.”

