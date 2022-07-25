EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Disha Patani says Ranbir Kapoor was her first celebrity crush, shares an adorable story

Disha Patani is presently busy promoting Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, which co-stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also revealed that her first celebrity crush was Ranbir Kapoor. “When I was in school, I was a huge fan, and I almost got into so many accidents because I used to see his poster. In my city, there was a huge poster of his, I think he was endorsing some brand and I used to just stare at it, and ride my scooty, and I just bumped into so many things while doing that,” shares Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, she says she loved playing a grey character in Ek Villain Returns. “I feel as an artist, there is much more that I can do with a grey character, over a white, or a black, or whatever. Like a hero, hero. I have grown up watching thrillers, and action (films) all my life, and I feel like all those movies that I had seen when I was younger and till now, I felt I could bring something from those and put it into my character, and make my own thing out of it,” says Disha Patani.

Disha made her acting debut in 2015. Does she feel accepted as an actor? “Not really, I don’t even think about that to be honest. I have some expectations from myself and I am just constantly trying to fulfil them,” she states.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns releases on 29th July, 2022.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

