Did you know Mani Ratnam made Mita Vasisht wear full-sleeved clothes in Dil Se to prevent her biceps and body from overpowering Manisha Koirala?

Renowned actress Mita Vasisht, celebrated in Indian TV and film, has appeared in numerous major movies. She co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in Mani Ratnam’s acclaimed 1998 film Dil Se. She recently discussed the difficulties encountered during its shoot, mentioning frequent script revisions and the rigorous training she underwent for her character.

Mita Vasisht on Mani Ratnam's decision to modify her clothes in Dil Se

In a recent chat with The Lallantop, Mita Vasisht recounted a frustrating moment involving a scene with Manisha Koirala. Her physical presence was crucial for the scene's effectiveness, but director Mani Ratnam intervened and modified her clothes to avoid overshadowing lead actress Manisha.

Mita recalled that in the scene where she assists Manisha Koirala with a bomb vest, Vasisht was initially dressed in a bomb jacket with no clothing underneath, while Koirala’s character was bare. This arrangement was changed by director Mani Ratnam after the first take. She added that Santosh Sivan approved the shot, but Mani Ratnam called and instructed costume designer Piya to provide her with a T-shirt to ensure her body did not overshadow Koirala’s character.

“I then hear Mani Ratnam shout, ‘Not T-Shirt, give her full-sleeved clothes that will fully cover her.’ I then I realised that my biceps and my body was overshadowing Manisha. She is a pretty face and she didn’t focus on training for the physicality. Her character was a militant but she didn’t work hard enough on her body to look like the part,” she said.

Mita Vasisht is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan

The actor mentioned that she wasn’t upset at the time because she had just completed a grueling 6-minute hand-to-hand combat scene with Shah Rukh Khan. She praised Khan’s professionalism and support during the intense sequence, noting his sensitivity as he protected her by keeping his hand behind her head while pushing her against the rock. She also revealed that despite being injured and bleeding from a stone hit, King Khan remained supportive and kind.

However, her frustration returned when she discovered that the intense fight scene had been cut from the film, a decision she felt prioritized the film’s lead actress.

