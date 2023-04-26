EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karthi, Trisha Krishnan on Kaithi 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo’s future in LCU: ‘I do know…’

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2) starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala will release this week, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch this Mani Ratnam directorial in the theaters. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actors opened up about this much awaited sequel, and about their other future projects as well. It includes Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and Trisha’s Leo with Thalapathy Vijay. Both are helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

When we questioned the actors about reports of plans to merge the worlds of Leo and Kaithi 2 under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), here’s how they reacted. “I am not saying anything about it right now. It’s only PS 2. In the moment,” Karthi kept it short. Trisha further added, “I do know whether it belongs to the LCU or not but I am not allowed to say because I am going back to shoot with them from May 1, and I will get an earful.”.

She elaborated, “The release is only in October. So there is way more to say about it closer to the release date.”

Further talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, Karthi has a message for the audience. “If you haven’t watched PS 1, please watch it. It’s nice to prepare yourself to watch a film.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quick to add, “It will be so enjoyable to just watch PS 1, and then go to see PS 2. It will be great, because you are left on the cliffhanger, and you say, ‘Now what?’ - (and) there you have it. So you can actually just enjoy the movie even more.”

