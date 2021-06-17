EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to start shooting for Ganapath in September in Mumbai; Read Deets

Tiger Shroff will reportedly play a boxer in this Vikas Bahl directorial. The film will also be shot in London and some Eastern European countries.

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Tiger Shroff along with Tara Sutaria & Nawazuddin Siddiqui will resume shooting for Heropanti 2 in July. We now have one more exclusive update on another Shroff starrer that also features Kriti Sanon in the lead. We have learnt that Tiger and Kriti will start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath from September in Mumbai. This will be followed by another important schedule in London.

“The script of Ganapath is locked and Vikas has already begun working on the pre-production. After Mumbai and London, the film will also be shot in certain Eastern European countries, depending on from where they get the permission to shoot. Recce for the same will begin soon,” informs a source close to the development. Tiger had announced about Kriti being a part of the film in February this year. “Khatam hua intezaar. @kritisanon… Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again,” the Baaghi actor wrote on Instagram.

Ganapath, produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, is reportedly a sports-drama that will feature Tiger as a boxer. Apparently, the actor had even started prepping for the part during the first lockdown. Meanwhile, for Heropanti 2, Tiger will be heading to Russia next month. The film’s team has planned to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow & St Petersburg. Tiger also has the Hindi remake of Rambo in his kitty.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has Bhediya with , Adipurush with Prabhas and Bachchan Pandey with in the pipeline.

