EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neha Dhupia on parenting amid pandemic: ‘As a parent you can never take anything for granted’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Neha Dhupia opened up on motherhood, parenting amid pandemic and a lot more. When asked what the challenges of being a mother are, here’s what she said. “I don’t know if the challenge is such, but every mother right now is going through that, or every parent I would say is going through that, is living with children who are getting used to life and a pandemic around them, which has just been so hard,” says Neha.

Further talking about her daughter Mehr, Neha adds, “She gets it now. She is a little over two-and-a-half, and she knows like she used to wear her socks and shoes, and her little hairband before going out, she wears her mask as well. She comes next to the door and is just like ‘oh, where is my mask’, because she keeps seeing us do the same thing,” says Neha.

She further adds, “I think as a parent all I can say is you can never take anything for granted, things like park time or just being outdoors with our children or just being around more children. Like after a point it got frustrating for us as well, I can’t even imagine how hard it must have been for her,” informs Neha.

She states that man is a social animal, and if one takes out the social part then you are left with nothing. “We try to do as much as we can to keep things a little social. Whether it’s in a small little bio bubble or something. But like they say there’s no such thing as a bio bubble, because whoever is a part of your bio bubble is stepping out somewhere else to meet someone else. So that’s also extremely worrying,” says Neha.

