EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia hints at Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's affair; says THIS about Kartik Aaryan's dating life

Neha Dhupia is all set to be back with the 6th season of No Filter Neha and we bet fans are super excited for this. This season has a new addition and along with the podcast, it will also be a video show. From Kartik Aaryan, and Rashmika Mandanna to Kareena Kapoor Khan, some of the best names are lined up for the 6th season. You will hear the celebs talking their hearts out in the show but we caught the host and everyone's dost, Neha in an exclusive unfiltered conversation. And she may have hinted at Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship.

Neha Dhupia reveals dating app bios for Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and more

During a fun segment, we asked Neha Dhupia to reveal the bios of several Bollywood celebrities who have been a guest on her show for their dating apps. First on the list was Kartik Aaryan. The moment she heard his name, the No Filter Neha show host quipped ‘not used to being single’.

Then we took Ananya Panday’s name and within a blink of a second, Neha said ‘deleting app now’. Then came Shahid Kapoor’s name and on hearing this, Neha instantly asked that why would he be on a dating app. But then revealing the bio, she said, "Don’t fall for this, I am not the real Shahid Kapoor." For Tiger Shroff, the actress said, "When I look like that, I don’t need a bio." Lastly, when we took Kriti Sanon’s name, she said, "Don’t bother if you are less than 6 feet tall."

Ananya Panday talks about dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Talking to India Today in the recent past, Ananya Panday reacted to modern relationships amid the constant linkup rumors with The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She said, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app, and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Shah Rukh Khan greets Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding soiree

The whole of Bollywood arrived to be part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities and so did rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. They were earlier spotted at the Jamnagar airport when they came to the city. A while ago, the couple was spotted meeting and greeting other guests at the event including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In the clip, King Khan arrived with his wife Gauri and their youngest child, son AbRam. As the Khan family entered the venue, SRK saw Aditya at the entrance. Both of them were gracious enough to oblige each other’s presence and exchange pleasantries.

Ananya Panday’s work front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

