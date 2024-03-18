Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Vedang Raina blushes as Neha Dhupia teases him with Khushi Kapoor's name

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor marked their Bollywood debut together in The Archies, sparking rumors about their relationship status. Despite neither confirming nor denying their relationship status, the duo's frequent public appearances together have kept the gossip mill churning. Most recently, they were spotted enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Recently, host Neha Dhupia couldn't resist teasing Vedang about his alleged lady love at the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.

Neha Dhupia teases Vedang Raina

In a candid moment captured by Pinkvilla, host Neha Dhupia engaged in playful banter with Vedang Raina, seated alongside Mrunal Thakur. With a mischievous grin, Neha exclaimed, "Bahut khushi ho rahi hai aapko yaha aake." Vedang, clearly blushing, responded with "Wapas." Quick on her feet, Neha quipped, "Bilkul, wapas se wohi joke crack karungi main. Khushi wala joke crack karungi aapke saath hamesha." The audience erupted into laughter, adding a lively spark to the evening's festivities.

Take a look:

