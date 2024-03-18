Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Vedang Raina blushes as Neha Dhupia teases him with Khushi Kapoor's name
At the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, host Neha Dhupia playfully teased Vedang about his rumored lady love, causing him to blush. Check it out!
Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor marked their Bollywood debut together in The Archies, sparking rumors about their relationship status. Despite neither confirming nor denying their relationship status, the duo's frequent public appearances together have kept the gossip mill churning. Most recently, they were spotted enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.
Recently, host Neha Dhupia couldn't resist teasing Vedang about his alleged lady love at the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.
Neha Dhupia teases Vedang Raina
In a candid moment captured by Pinkvilla, host Neha Dhupia engaged in playful banter with Vedang Raina, seated alongside Mrunal Thakur. With a mischievous grin, Neha exclaimed, "Bahut khushi ho rahi hai aapko yaha aake." Vedang, clearly blushing, responded with "Wapas." Quick on her feet, Neha quipped, "Bilkul, wapas se wohi joke crack karungi main. Khushi wala joke crack karungi aapke saath hamesha." The audience erupted into laughter, adding a lively spark to the evening's festivities.
Take a look:
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: PICS: Janhvi Kapoor misses her 'laddoo' Khushi Kapoor after spat; 'I'm sorry I fought with you I love you'