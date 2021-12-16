EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi celebrate wrap of untitled film with Ileana D'Cruz & Sendhil Ramamurthy

It's a wrap on Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's recently announced untitled romantic comedy-drama. The film concluded principal photography with a wonderful winter spell in Ooty, with powerhouse stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film shoot had kicked off a few weeks back in Mumbai and Ooty and well, it looks like, after an amazing time at work, Vidya, Pratik, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy have wrapped up the yet-untitled film. The film is being touted to be one of 2022's most epic 'date movie.'

Pinkvilla exclusively has learnt that Vidya, Pratik, Ileana and Sendhil had a gala time while shooting this rom-com. The sources exclusively told us that the cast got on like a house on fire all through production, and the excitement was palpable amid Vidya and Pratik celebrating the wrap with Ileana and Sendhil. Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy who are also part of this fantastic quartet, completed their shoot in Mumbai last month. With such an exciting cast, fans are certainly looking forward to the final product.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the yet-untitled film, a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships, also marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience. This collaboration with Ellipsis has created quite the buzz and is keenly awaited for its spectacular dream cast featuring Vidya, Pratik, Sendhil and Ileana.

Earlier, when they had announced the film, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, had said, "The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We’re also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life."

