EXCLUSIVE: ‘We don’t want to ruin the legacy of Chupke Chupke’: Bhushan Kumar on remaking the iconic comedy

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed comedy, Chupke Chupke, has attained a cult status over the years. Fronted by Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan, it’s termed as one of the finest comedies of all time. Just before the pandemic, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan had announced a remake of this comic caper, keeping all other details under wraps. There has been talk of Rajkummar Rao spearheading the remake, but the makers never made an official announcement.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the Chupke Chupke remake is happening. “We have the rights, but we have to make it a little new age,” says Bhushan, adding further that remaking a classic is a big responsibility. “It’s a remake, so we are being very careful. It’s an iconic film and we don’t want to ruin the legacy. Luv Ranjan is busy at the moment, and he prefers to write on his own. I think, once he completes the work on the Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film, he will move on to Chupke Chupke,” Bhushan adds.

While Luv Ranjan will be writing the film, one still isn’t aware about the director of this remake. Bhushan signs off, “I think we should have all of it in place by next year.” Apart from Chupke Chupke, the other films under Bhushan’s banner include Anek, HIT: The First Case, Ek Villain, Thank God, Vikram Vedha, Adipurush, Animal, Shehzada, Cirkus, and many others. They are also in talks with Akshay Kumar for a film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bollywood films.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Is a sequel to Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh on the way?