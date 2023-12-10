EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri reacted to the rumors of her being a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu PAN India project, Spirit headlined by Prabhas.
Triptii Dimri is riding high on the overnight professional front with the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Ever since the film hit the theaters, she managed to hog all the limelight for her character as Zoya in the film. Just days after the film release, the actress has been hailed as the ‘National Crush’. On the other hand, rumor mills have been quite active suggesting her being approached for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project Spirit, headlined by Prabhas. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress cleared all the air by reacting to it.
Triptii Dimri reacts to rumors of her being part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Prabhas
Post the success of her last release, Animal, Triptii Dimri sat for an exclusive chit-chat with us. During the interview, the actress was asked about the rumors of her joining hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga yet again for his next Telugu PAN India project Spirit, led by Prabhas. Reacting to it, the actress refuted all the rumors as she stated, “No, nothing as of now.”
Triptii Dimri on her next with Vicky Kaushal, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
In addition to this, the actress also talked about her next forthcoming project, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi singer turned actor Ammy Virk.
Watch the full interview here:
Divulging details about the project, she stated, “All I can is say is it’ll be very different from whatever I’ve done till now. As an actor, it is completely opposite. So, it will be a good surprise for the audiences” as she remarked this one to be a comedy film.
About Spirit
Earlier during a press event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spilling beans on his next collaboration with Prabhas in Spirit had shared that it will be a straight Telugu film with a pan-Indian release. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is a violent cop action thriller which will yet again be backed by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.
During Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had graced the show with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to promote the film.
During the show, upon being asked about the commencement of the film shoot, the director had revealed that the film is scheduled to go on floors in September 2024.
ALSO READ: 10 times Animal actress aka 'national crush' Triptii Dimri set the Internet on fire with her oh-so-HAWT posts
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December