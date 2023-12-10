EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts

Triptii Dimri is riding high on the overnight professional front with the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Ever since the film hit the theaters, she managed to hog all the limelight for her character as Zoya in the film. Just days after the film release, the actress has been hailed as the ‘National Crush’. On the other hand, rumor mills have been quite active suggesting her being approached for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project Spirit, headlined by Prabhas. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress cleared all the air by reacting to it.

Triptii Dimri reacts to rumors of her being part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Prabhas

Post the success of her last release, Animal, Triptii Dimri sat for an exclusive chit-chat with us. During the interview, the actress was asked about the rumors of her joining hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga yet again for his next Telugu PAN India project Spirit, led by Prabhas. Reacting to it, the actress refuted all the rumors as she stated, “No, nothing as of now.”

Triptii Dimri on her next with Vicky Kaushal, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

In addition to this, the actress also talked about her next forthcoming project, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi singer turned actor Ammy Virk.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Divulging details about the project, she stated, “All I can is say is it’ll be very different from whatever I’ve done till now. As an actor, it is completely opposite. So, it will be a good surprise for the audiences” as she remarked this one to be a comedy film.

About Spirit

Earlier during a press event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spilling beans on his next collaboration with Prabhas in Spirit had shared that it will be a straight Telugu film with a pan-Indian release. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is a violent cop action thriller which will yet again be backed by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

During Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had graced the show with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to promote the film.

During the show, upon being asked about the commencement of the film shoot, the director had revealed that the film is scheduled to go on floors in September 2024.

ALSO READ: 10 times Animal actress aka 'national crush' Triptii Dimri set the Internet on fire with her oh-so-HAWT posts