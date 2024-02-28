Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies that we can never get enough of

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have been one of the most loved on-screen jodis in Bollywood. The duo made the audiences fall in love with them after treating the audiences with their cute chemistry in several movies. From Sasha’s chocolate boy looks to Bebo’s effortless swag, the duo surely made one of the most attractive on-screen pairs in Bollywood. No wonder, when it comes to movie buffs, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies have emerged as their top choice. Thus, here we’re looking at those 6 movies which we feel double the entertainment, especially because of the lead pair.

6 Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies that are our all-time favorite

1. Udta Punjab (2016)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Suhail Nayyar, Mahabir Bhullar, Suvinder Vicky, Dilawar Sidhu

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, and Drama

Action, Crime, and Drama Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: YouTube and Netflix

Hands down, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are among the top versatile actors in Bollywood. Fans have always waited with bated breath for a Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor movie, thus, nearly a gap of six years, the duo treated fans with their reunion in Udta Punjab. Though the film set in the backdrop of Punjab touches upon various sensitive topics, in the film, Shahid played the role of a quintessential Punjabi singer while Kareena portrayed the role of a doctor. Despite the fact, that it didn’t feature Shahid and Bebo as the romantic pair, fans remained quite intrigued to see the duo together again in the promotions.

2. Milenge Milenge (2010)

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Delnaaz Irani, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Kirron Kher, Himani Shivpuri

Director: Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik IMDb Rating: 4.0

4.0 Movie Genre: Romance and Drama

Romance and Drama Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: YouTube and Zee 5

This was the last Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movie that featured them as the romantic pair on-screen. Their fifth romantic film together was as rosy as one could imagine. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film was based on the 2001 film Serendipity. The film unravels around an innocent love story where Priya (Kareena Kapoor) has full faith in Immy (Shahid Kapoor) being her one true love. However, the two part ways to move in their separate paths, yet destiny has its own plans and ends up bringing them together, reinstating her faith in fate and that they were meant to be together.

3. Jab We Met (2007)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Pawan Malhotra, Saumya Tandon

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romantic, Comedy and Drama

Romantic, Comedy and Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Are you even a movie lover if you haven’t ever watched one of the most loved Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies, Jab We Met? The masterpiece made under the creative direction of Imtiaz Ali was released in 2007 and ever since then, we’ve yet not been able to get over the world of Aditya and Geet. An unexpected love story that begins in a train between two individuals who are poles apart; who knew that over the years, the remarkable music, characters dialogues and film would emerge as a cult classic? From “main apni favorite hoon” to “Tu original piece hai, maloom hai na tujhe?”, the dialogues have been living rent-free in our minds.

4. Chup Chupke (2006)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, Asrani, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi, Shakti Kapoor

Director: Priyadarshan and Kookie Gulati

Priyadarshan and Kookie Gulati IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

Let’s jump onto the next Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor movie which is our all-time favorite, Chup Chupke. Directed by Priyadarshan, this is one of those comedy films which never ceases to entertain. In the film, Shahid was seen playing the role of Jeetu and Kareena as Shruti. The destiny plays cupid and unites the debt-ridden Jeetu and Shruti hailing from a privileged background. Sasha looks extremely cute in the film and his antics with Bandya (Rajpal Yadav) and Gundya (Paresh Rawal) are icing on the cake. Remember the famous “Jabba” dialogue, which has also been a social media favorite?

5. 36 China Town (2006)

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Johny Lever, Tanaaz Currim Irani, Upen Patel, Isha Koppikar, Vivek Shauq

Director: Horse Babu, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Horse Babu, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Mystery and Thriller

Mystery and Thriller Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Zee 5

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor film list, 36 China Town is another film by the super hit Jodi which is enough to leave fans nostalgic for the older times. The mystery thriller released in 2006 narrates the story of a chief investigator, Karan (Akshaye Khanna) who probes the sudden demise of a wealthy woman. The mysterious plot not only keeps you hooked but various twist and turns makes it all the more entertaining. Needless to say, the title track of the film was a rage at the time of its release. Remember?

6. Fida (2004)

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Aashima Kapoor Bhanushali, Dinesh Hingoo, Akhilendra Mishra, Vivek Vaswani

Director: Ken Ghosh

Ken Ghosh IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime and Drama

Action, Crime and Drama Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema, YouTube and Apple TV

The very first ever Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movie was released in 2003. The two collaborated for Ken Ghosh’s action-crime-drama, Fida only to keep fans hooked with their upcoming ventures. The film revolved around the story of Jai (Shahid Kapoor) who falls in love with Neha (Kareena Kapoor). Little did he know about Neha and her boyfriend Vikram’s (Fardeen Khan) evil intentions. Jai heads on to take a revenge after being trapped in the conspiracy created by the lovers. Not to spoil, but the climax fight scene is to watch out for!

It goes without saying that fans of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movies always want to see more of them. Nevertheless, last seen in Udta Punjab, there have been several speculations around the sequel to their super-hit ventures. Till the time, there comes nothing concrete, and it seems like fans have to wait a little more. However, don’t be dejected for you can watch these amazing evergreen entertainers at your comfort.

Which one is your favorite movie of all these? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

