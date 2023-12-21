EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is roaring well with blazing box office numbers. While fans have loved the stellar performances of the actors, the film has also been lauded for its high-octane action sequences. A particular highlight of the film that drew everyone's attention is Ranbir Kapoor driving the monstrous machine gun in the film as he shot a barrage of bullets. The filming was not CGI but a real machine gun.

Recently, Upendra Limaye (who played the character of Freddy in Animal, the maker of the machine gun), Suresh Selvarajan (art director who made the monster machine gun in real life), and Jitendra Bhosale (played the assistant of Freddy in Animal) sat with us for an exclusive chit-chat and shared several deets while working on the film.

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to seeing a monstrous machine gun for Animal

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Suresh Selvarajan was asked about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to seeing the machine gun. To this, he spilled beans on the making of the monstrous machine gun as he shared, "First we made the whole in a wooden shape, lifetime model we made because we can't make any alteration on this ismein kuch correction nahin kar sakte, isme pura wood mein banaya hum log wood mein bana ke usmein pura measurement le raha tha main (I was measuring the wooden form) that time only it was looking little beast even in the wooden form."

Further reflecting on Ranbir's reaction, he shared, "He knew, but he was not expecting like this. It is not a dummy like a 500 kg machine. That's what he felt very real, and he surprised and dekhne ke thode time baad he started talking actually, but I never thought Sandeep's vision aisa aayega karke because I never thought, I am generally working for last so many years, listening to so many stories this story actually flipped. Aisa story kaisa jaa raha hai (How is this story moving)," he shared with a proud smile.

Budget of the machine gun

In addition, he was further queried about the budget of the machine gun. Reacting to this, he shared, “Actually, I don’t know how much it is. I know it’s a bigger number. I’ve to be very honest in this with T-Series, Bhadrakali, Bhushan ji (Bhushan Kumar), or Pranay ji (Pranay Reddy Vanga). They told me we needed to make this. Our vision is this, you don’t think about the money. That’s what I got the freedom to make something like this.”

“Side mein the director or artist can’t be like accounts bhi dekho acting bhi karo. That freedom I got from these two big productions, that’s what may be the result like this. Honestly, I don’t know the budget how much it is for,” Suresh remarked.