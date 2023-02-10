EXCLUSIVE: YRF Talent decides to part ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa & Anya Singh

YRF Talent, the boutique talent management arm of Yash Raj Films , is in reboot mode. Always an agency that has represented young, talented actors, is currently in rebuilding phase and is set to acquire new talents in the months to come. In this reboot stage, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with Manushi Chhillar , Vishal Jethwa & Anya Singh.

While Manushi Chillar made her acting debut with the YRF produced period drama, Samrat Prithviraj, Vishal Jethwa made a name for himself with his work in the Rani Mukerji fronted Mardaani. Anya Singh on the other hand was seen in Qaidi Band. Talking of YRF, the banner is presently riding high on the success of their spy action thriller, Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has emerged the highest grossing film of all time from the Hindi Film Industry, topping the Aamir Khan led Dangal. The film has also become the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 400 crore club and is fast headed towards the Rs 500 crore club at the box offce in India.

Pathaan headed for a 1000 crore finish

The case is similar in the international markets too, as Pathaan is on the way to create new records overseas. The film has scored $40 million till date and is expected to close it's run around the $50 million mark. On the worldwide front, the film is headed for a Rs 1000 crore finish, though the trends over the 3rd weekend will give a clearer picture.