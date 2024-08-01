EXCLUSIVE: Zachary Levi Talks About His Film Harold And The Purple Crayon; Calls It 'Love Letter To Imagination'

Zachary Levi is all set to take up the role of beloved classic children's book character, Harold, in his upcoming movie Harold and the Purple Crayon. In the movie, Levi's titular character embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his friends, using his purple crayon to turn the pages and dive into real-life madness.

Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt Zachary Levi's thoughts on the movie, the script and his character. During his exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Levi shared that Harold and the Purple Crayon is not just a fun fish-out-of-water story but a "love letter to imagination itself."

"There is no Harold without imagination,” the actor said. “The power of imagination is just as integral to the movie as it is to the book," he further explained. The Shazam star also spoke about the script and shared thoughts about his Harold and the Purple Crayon character.

Zachary Levi mentioned that he "loved the idea of Harold getting out of his comfort zone, going into the real world, and embarking on an adventure with innocence and wide-eyed naivete" when he saw the script for the first time.

He also revealed that the "quest for answers is a driving force" for his character. As per an official description of the movie, Harold can make anything he draws inside his book come to life.

However, when Harold grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages, he finds himself in the physical world and realizes he has a lot to learn about real life. He also learns that his purple crayon is capable of setting off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible.

Amid the ongoing events, Harold and his friends’ creativity is also put to test when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, and it takes everything in the imaginative power for Harold to save both the real world and his own.

Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the children’s classic that has captivated young readers for decades. Directed by Carlos Saldanha and produced by John Davis, the live-action hybrid family adventure/comedy stars Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds and Alfred Molina.

The film’s screenplay is written by David Guion & Michael Handelman, based on the book by Crockett Johnson. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Harold and the Purple Crayon exclusively in Indian cinemas on August 15, 2024.

