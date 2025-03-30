Sikandar Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action entertainer

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar has finally debuted on the big screens. Ever since its announcement, there has been immense anticipation around the film. No wonder, after a long wait, ardent fans of the superstar were quick to watch the FDFS of the film and share their reviews on X.

Sharing their reviews, several users hailed Salman Khan's Sikandar as a "blockbuster" with many praising its mass appeal.

A user shared a video from the theater where fans were seen dancing to the Bam Bam Bhole song. He also praised the film, stating, "Just watched #Sikandar in London, and it was an incredible film and experience!! @BeingSalmanKhan delivers a magnificent performance, supported by excellent BGM, imagery and plot! Excellent cast, including @iamRashmika! Whole cinema was bouncing."

Another user gave 5 stars to Sikandar and labeled it as "Blockbuster." He mentioned, "Just watched #Sikandar, one of the best films of #SalmanKhan! Emotionally powerful and action packed, with many goosebumps, inducing moments. It’s phenomenal, solid performances, a strong script, and, finally, the biggest comeback!"

"The gripping screenplay and impactful performances by #SalmanKhan & #RashmikaMandanna stand out. Great work by the director, fantastic experience, and brilliant dialogues. Highly recommended! Go watch it now," the user further added.

In addition to this, one more fan praised the background music of the film and suggested, "Don't Waste Ur time on Twitter. Go to theater nd Watch #Sikandar It's Pure Mass Masala movie."

Nonetheless, one hyped up fan stated, "#Sikandar Received Blockbuster Response From The Audience. Everyone's Appreciate the Performance Of Megastar #SalmanKhan & loudly praise him. A Must Watch."

Meanwhile, another review on X read, "Sikandar totally blows Salman bhai last few films out of the water; that entrance was insane! It's got action, emotions, and the songs are pretty good too. I can't give a full review, don't wanna spoil it for you all."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and, Sharman Joshi in prominent roles.