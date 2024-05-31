10 best Prem Chopra dialogues that never fail to mesmerize us

Prem Chopra dialogues not only prove his acting prowess but also showcase his talent. Known for his famous dialogue "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," the veteran actor was born in Lahore on September 23, 1935.

In his 60-year celebrated career, Prem Chopra has made over 380 films. He holds the record of playing the main antagonist in 19 Rajesh Khanna films. He was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As we celebrate his filmography, let's have a look at some of his best dialogues that are still popular among fans.

10 best Prem Chopra dialogues that never feel old

1. Prem naam hai mera… Prem Chopra

This is a signature dialogue of Prem Chopra. This iconic dialogue of the veteran actor is extracted from the movie Bobby. The film was released in 1973, starring Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

In the film, we see Raja, the son of a rich Hindu businessman, falling in love with Bobby, a poor Catholic girl, but their families try to keep them away.

2. Jinke ghar sheeshey ke hotey hain, woh batti bujhaakar kapdey badaltey hain

Taken from the movie Souten, this Prem Chopra dialogue is very popular. The translation would be, 'Those whose houses are built on glass change their clothes after extinguishing the lights.'

The 1983 film starred Rajesh Khanna, Tina Ambani, Padmini Kolhapure, and others and was directed by Saawan Kumar Tak. In the movie, Shyam, a middle-class man, falls in love with a millionaire's daughter. After their marriage, the relationship starts deteriorating. But Shyam finds peace in the company of Radha.

3. Kar bhalaa toh ho bhalaa

This Prem Chopra dialogue is from the 1994 film Raja Babu. It means, ‘If you do good, good things will happen to you.’

The cast featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and others. The plot of the film is that a rich village couple adopted Raja, an orphan. Later, he fell in love with a city girl, but when she realized he was not as sophisticated as he portrayed himself, she left him.

4. Main woh balaa hoon, jo sheeshey se patthar ko todta hoon

This is also from the movie Souten. The translation would be, ‘I am the man who breaks stone with glasses. This dialogue is still popular among fans.

5. Main jo aag lagaata hoon, usey bujhaana bhi jaanta hoon

The translation would be, ‘I know how to put out the fire I started.’ This popular dialogue is taken from the famous movie Kati Patang. The film, released in 1971, starred Asha Parekh, Rajesh Khanna, and others.

6. Baat jab apni maut par aati hai na, toh saari khidkiyaan khul jaati hain

The line translates as ‘When it comes to one's own death, all windows open.' Taken from the movie Doodh Ka Karz, the dialogue never feels old. The film, directed by Ashok Gaikwad, was released in 1990.

In the film, we see a snake charmer is falsely accused of theft by the landlords and beaten to death. His son Sura sets out to avenge his father's death with a loyal snake.

7. Agar opposition janta ko bhaashan deti hai, toh hum janta ko raashan dengey

The translation for the dialogue would be, 'If the opposition gives lectures to common people, then we will provide them with ration.' Prem Chopra's dialogue delivery is always being praised by the audience.

This dialogue is taken from the film Khiladi. Released in 1992, it was directed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla. The cast featured Akshay Kumar, Sabeeha, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and others.

8. Noton ka malik wahi hota hai ... joh unhe apni jeb mein rakhta hai

The translation is, 'He is the owner of the notes...who keeps them in his pocket.' The movie Sapoot was released in 1996. The ensemble cast of the action-thriller featured Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Kader Khan, and others.

9. Sharafat aur imaandari ka certificate yeh duniya sirf unhe deti hai ... jinke paas daulat hoti hai

The translation is, 'The world gives the certificate of truth and honesty only to those people who have money.' The dialogue is taken from Aag Ka Gola, released in 1989.

10. Badshahon ka andaza bahut kam galat hota hai ... aur jab galat hota hai toh woh badshah nahi rehte

The line's translation is, 'The estimation of kings is rarely wrong, and when it's not right, then they don't remain as a king.' It's taken from the film Alibaba Aur 40 Chor. It was released in 1980.

Meanwhile, Prem Chopra also worked with Salman Khan in films such as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Salaam-E-Ishq, and many more.

The veteran actor's recent work is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. He made a guest appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial and received praise for his remarkable presence. The above list mentions some of his best dialogues that live rent-free in our minds.

