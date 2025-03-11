Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole OUT: Salman Khan shows off his jalwa in peppy Holi track; Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal add fun in high-energy anthem

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is gearing up for its release. Intensifying excitement amongst the fans, after releasing its first track, Zohra Jabeen, the makers are set to spread festive vibes of Holi with their second track, Bam Bam Bhole. A day after teasing the fans with its teaser, the full-fledged song has been released across all social media platforms.

On March 11, the makers of Sikandar released the track Bam Bam Bhole. Clocking at 1:49 mins, the vibrant and peppy number begins with a group of boys sitting in the corner of a street drenched in the Holi colors. It is then followed by the appearance of Salman Khan as he is joined by Rashmika Mandanna to set the perfect festive mood with their infectious dance hook-steps.

Advertisement

In fact, Kajal Aggarwal's first look from the film captures attention, while we see a whole festive mood being captured in the song. Though Aggarwal's character doesn't participate in the song, but her mere appearance has not only excited her fans but piqued interest in the storyline.

The peppy dance track has been strategically dropped ahead of Holi and its peppy beats ensure that it will top the party playlist this time. It is sung by the ever so versatile and talented Shaan and Dev Negi with additional vocals of Antara Mitra. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sameer while Pritam has given the music.

Advertisement

Watch the full song her

In addition to this, the infectious rap in the track has been jointly performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash and, Husxain (Bombay Lokal). Making an official announcement of the song release on Instagram, the post was captioned, "#BamBamBhole! Song Out Now!"

Soon after the song was released, the excited fans flooded the comments section extending their appreciation for the song, while many hailed it as the "chart buster". A fan called it, "Holi anthem of the year!" while another stated, "Bam Bam Bhole is a banger!" while another fan commented, "Mazaa aa gaya bhaii."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the upcoming highly-awaited hard core actioner led by Salman Khan features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in the key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to grace the silver screens on Eid 2025.