EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal opens up about playing real-life heroes on screen: 'You can't be frivolous'

Vicky Kaushal stands out as one of Bollywood's most gifted and adaptable actors, consistently showcasing his prowess over the years. Whether portraying a sincere or comedic character, he consistently delivers exceptional performances. Presently, he is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, a war drama depicting the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Vicky discussed the inherent challenges of portraying characters inspired by real-life heroes of the country.

Vicky Kaushal discusses the challenges associated with portraying real-life heroes

During an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, the topic of Vicky Kaushal playing the iconic characters in Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur over the last couple of years was brought up and was asked about the challenges of playing real-life heroes on screen. The actor said, "They are the true heroes of our country toh ek jimmedari hoti hai, ek responsibility hoti hai. You can't be frivolous. Masti nahi kar sakte ki kuch bhi kar lunga. There's a structure you have to follow, plus if you are making a film on a true hero because they have lived a certain kind of glory, they have left behind a certain kind of legacy, so you need to kind of sense the responsibility that you're given. It's not just an opportunity, it's a huge responsibility also. So, that pressure is always there, and especially when you get to wear the Indian army uniform, it's a huge responsibility."

"You know wo bahut mehnat kar ke phir jake unko wo uniform pehenne ka mauka milta hai wo medals pehanne ka mauka milta hai. Hume as a costume bhi mil jata hai par wo costume bhi pehen kar to really portray them is a huge responsibility. So that pressure is always there", he added.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about his experiences interacting with the Indian army

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor also shared his fondness for interacting with the Indian army, expressing how much he enjoys their serious yet fun demeanor. Recalling his time with the Maratha Regiment in Pune before shooting Sam Bahadur, he mentioned staying with them for three days. Despite late-night parties filled with banter and stories, the soldiers seamlessly transitioned to serious drills at 5 am. Vicky emphasized the genuine connection he felt, being treated not as a visitor but as one of their own. He described the experience as akin to being a kid in a candy store, relishing the captivating and heroic stories. The actor believes Bollywood has barely scratched the surface in portraying real-life heroes.

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky is gearing up for the December 1, 2023, global release of Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, centered on India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, stars Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. This marks Kaushal and Gulzar's second collaboration post Raazi. In addition, Kaushal is set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and another project titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal recalls feeling less 'handsome' to play Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur; praises Meghna Gulzar