EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar to start filming for their next in August; To shoot in the US

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar are all set to collaborate for a slice of life drama. Our source had informed that the duo have been wanting to work with each other for a while, and found this subject appropriate to collaborate for. The movie will be backed by producer Ronnie Lahiri. We now have another update on this much awaited project. We have heard that Abhishek and Shoojit will shoot for this film in the United States of America.

“A large portion of the film is set in the US, and Shoojit along with Ronnie have already begun their recce for the project. As of now, they are planning to start shooting from August, and will be there for a while. Shoojit has worked a lot with Mr Amitabh Bachchan in the past, and he is excited to collaborate with Abhishek now for a film. He is playing a very unique character, something that he has never portrayed on the big screen before,” informs a source close to the development. Shoojit’s last directorial outing was Sardar Udham, which was headlined by Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is presently shooting for Remo D'Souza’s tentatively titled, Dancing Dad. The film also features Nora Fatehi in the lead. He also has R Balki’s Ghoomer in the pipeline with Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and a special appearance from Amitabh Bachchan. He was also recently seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

We reached out to Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri for a confirmation. However, we haven’t heard back from them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri is Pariyerum Perumal remake