EXCLUSIVE: Babil Khan on probable collaboration with Shoojit Sircar; 'He's family more than the work'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son and actor Babil Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the film industry. He made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, which was released on December 1, 2022, and has been receiving praise and appreciation for his acting skills. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Babil opened up on a probable collaboration with Shoojit Sircar while talking about his bond with the celebrated filmmaker.

Babil Khan talks about his bond with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Babil Khan was asked about a probable collaboration with the popular filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Babil said, "Abhi tak kaam nahi kiya na, kaam karke bataungi."

About his bond with the filmmaker, Babil added, "He's family I don't know how to professionally speak about him. He's family more than the work. The support behind the work, the mentorship that's more important. That has human value to it. Mai jab unke saath kaam karunga toh mai apko bataunga experience kaisa raha but more than the work, its the man he is and the way he guides me through this chaos. That is more valuable to me."

According to reports, film-maker Shoojit Sircar has collaborated with late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil for a project.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Babil was asked if comparisons with his father obstructed his acting debut or not. He said, “I used to fear his greatness. As a 16 year old when you start realising you want to do something with your life and your father is already a larger-than-life figure… That’s why it took me so long to confront my own passion, my own desire.”

Earlier in an interview with BBC Asia Network, Babil Khan opened up about how he gives auditions to get work and makes he is not using his privilege. He said, “I have reflected upon how I deal with my privilege. I give auditions, I don’t use the privilege to get jobs, to get work.”

Meanwhile, after Qala, Babil will be seen sharing screen space with Juhi Chawla in Friday Night Plan.

