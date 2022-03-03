Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari Soni admits she has been picked on for her accent: I don't care because…

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Pinkvilla has come up with a new season of Woman Up. Today, we have talented actress Neelam Kothari Soni in our third episode. Well, the actress doesn’t need an introduction. She has ruled the hearts of Indians during the 90s and created a niche for herself through her powerful acting on-screen. Right from her beauty to fashion sense, everything had always left her fans in awe. But it was her accent that grabbed more attention back then. Today, she opened her heart and shared thoughts on the same.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam said, “So first of all I wanted to clarify certain things. I wasn’t born with this accent, in Hong Kong, I went to a British school. Then from Hong Kong, I moved to Bangkok and then I went to a British school. So that’s why people say where she gets this accent from. It’s a twang. It’s a mix of American, British I mean… So, have I been picked? I mean people have picked on me. They have said you know ‘oh the accent is still you know with her after so many years.’ I mean it's just an inherent thing. Now if you watch my interviews you know back in the 80s and if you watch my interviews today, I think I speak the same way.”

Neelam was born in Hong Kong and made her acting debut with Jawaani opposite debutant Karan Shah. She is now a jewellery designer.

Watch the full interview here:

Talking more about how she deals with people asking about her ascent, the actress laughs and replies, “I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t care because it is something which I mean... you know, it's inherent.”

To note, Neelam was last seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from her Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan were also seen in this series.

