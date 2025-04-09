EXO announces surprise fanmeet after Sehun's military discharge; EXO-Ls weigh on probable CBX exclusion

EXO just crossed 13 long years in the entertainment industry and four of its nine members celebrated the 13th anniversary with fans. They held a live broadcast on April 9, 2025, played several fun games, had light-hearted banter and revealed their feelings on giving 13 years of their lives to K-pop. During then, they also announced plans of holding a fan meeting after Sehun gets discharged from the military. While that got fans greatly excited, some expressed disappointment on the possible exclusion of CBX from the event.

EXO's 13IRTHDAY HOME PARTY Weverse live was held by Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Do Kyung Soo) and Kai, excluding CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, who are in a dispute with SM Entertainment, and Sehun, who is serving in the military. The four attendees of the broadcast expressed their disbelief at the fact that 13 long years passed since their debut. Towards the end of the live, EXO shared their plans for the group activities, and Suho revealed that they are planning a fan meeting.

He stated, "Since we're back, we need to reunite. We're planning to hold a fan meeting too. So please look forward to it." Kai also mentioned, "Now all that's left is to meet EXO-L. I hope the next 13 years will be a happy time that will make them feel short." EXO last held a fan meeting in April 2024 and exactly a year later, they announced having another one soon after their youngest member Sehun returns back to civilian life. However, there's a difference between the situation back then and now and fans can't help but worry about that.

EXO's star vocalists Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin might not be a part of the upcoming event, just like they were excluded from the 13th anniversary live. Fans expressed how they were "yearning for that one moment again" – an OT9 (including CBX and Lay) group activity. They also requested for a full-group fan meeting and a world tour. Fans also said that it wasn't fun hearing other members cover the parts of CBX. "I don’t think it’d be exciting to not hear the voices of the three main vocalists with EXO anymore," an X-user wrote.

