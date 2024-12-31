'We'll come back together': Suho expresses excitement over EXO's return in 2025 after Kai and Sehun's military discharge

EXO's Suho recently talked about how eagerly he is looking forward to a full-group comeback in 2025. During his recent attendance at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, the K-pop idol took the mic to express his excitement, sharing that the boy band is planning to return with a new project after Kai and Sehun are discharged from the military next year.

On December 27, Suho attended the 2024 Asia Artist Awards that took place in Bangkok, Thailand. His dual success as a singer and actor earned him two big trophies at the ceremony. He won the Best Actor and Best Artist, becoming a two-time winner at the prestigious award ceremony. During his acceptance speech, Suho reflected on his journey so far while also talking about the future. In particular, he showed excitement for his return with his group EXO.

"After Sehun completes his duty, all members will have fulfilled their military service. We’ll come back together as EXO and meet our fans again," the leader said, raising anticipation among the fans. He also stated that he is hopeful that the group will return with an exciting project in 2025, urging fans to look forward.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, during his Instagram Live, Suho revealed that EXO is planning a fan meeting next year after Kai and Sehun's military discharge. This will mark their full-group activity in a long time, so EXO-Ls are eagerly looking forward.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the youngest member, Sehun, was the last among his bandmates to enlist for mandatory military service. He began his enlistment in December 2023 and is now set to be discharged in September 2025. On the other hand, Kai, who enlisted in May 2023, will return home in February 2025. Following their return, EXO will be a full military-discharged group.

On the work front, Suho had a very productive year with many concerts and new music releases. In June, he released his third mini-album, 1 to 3. He also held an Asia tour with SU:HOMME, visiting many countries across the continent, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, and more. In October, he also visited India for his debut performance at the K-WAVE Festival.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk cast as Joseon era spy Che Tam Ja after lawyer role in Seocho-dong? Rumors swirl about historical drama adaptation