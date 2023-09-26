EXO's D.O. and AKMU's Lee Suhyun's duet cover propels Rewrite The Stars onto MelOn daily chart

Rewrite The Stars reaches new heights on the MelOn Daily Charts following EXO's D.O. and AKMU's Lee Suhyun's duet cover of the song. Rewrite The Stars peaked at No.156 on the MelOn chart, ranking up 67 positions from the previous record. Rewrite The Stars is an original soundtrack from the film The Greatest Showman. The OST of the film is sung by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

EXO's D.O. and AKMU's Lee Suhyun cover Rewrite The Stars as a duet

Recently people on the internet were stunned to witness one of the greatest collaborations between two South Korean soloists. EXO's D.O. and AKMU's Lee Suhyun came together to perform a stunning duet cover for Rewrite The Stars which took the internet by storm with their amazing vocals. Both of the artist's vocals blended so well during the duet cover. Rewrite The Stars was originally a good song but when D.O. and Lee Suhyun’s vocals combined, the song became more great than it originally was. This was one of the best duet covers I came across. You can watch the full cover of Rewrite The Stars below:

About AKMU

AKMU is a sibling duo under YG Entertainment. AKMU consists of Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun who are siblings in real life. Lee Chan Hyuk is a singer-songwriter and producer whereas Su Hyun is a vocalist. AKMU as a duo made their debut in 2014 with their debut studio album Play after winning SBS' reality show K-pop Star 2. Their debut album was awarded Best Pop Album by the Korean Music Awards. Recently AKMU released their fourth digital single called Love Lee which is getting all the love. Love Lee secured the number-one spot on all major music charts in the Korean music industry.

